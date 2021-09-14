7-year-old dead after crash in Ford County

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash has left two drivers hospitalized and a 7-year-old passenger dead.

The crash took place on Highway 50 in Ford County Tuesday just before 2 p.m.

A Volkswagon Tiguan was headed eastbound on Highway 50. The Tiguan attempted to pass a vehicle in front of them. They struck a Ford Transit on the westbound shoulder that was headed in the opposite direction on Highway 50. Both cars came to a stop in the north ditch.

The 29-year-old driver of the Volkswagon Tiguan was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Their 7-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 7-year-old, identified by authorities as Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was not in a safety restraint.

The 41-year-old driver of the Ford Transit 250 was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.