7-year-old dead after crash in Ford County

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash has left two drivers hospitalized and a 7-year-old passenger dead.

The crash took place on Highway 50 in Ford County Tuesday just before 2 p.m.

A Volkswagon Tiguan was headed eastbound on Highway 50. The Tiguan attempted to pass a vehicle in front of them. They struck a Ford Transit on the westbound shoulder that was headed in the opposite direction on Highway 50. Both cars came to a stop in the north ditch.

The 29-year-old driver of the Volkswagon Tiguan was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Their 7-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 7-year-old, identified by authorities as Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was not in a safety restraint.

The 41-year-old driver of the Ford Transit 250 was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories