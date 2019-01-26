72-year-old Burden man dies after Cowley Co. crash
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A 72-year-old Burden man has died following a crash in Cowley County Friday.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Maurice Howe was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan southbound on US 77 around 10:00 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.
Howe was taken to South Central Kansas Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other details have been released at this time.
