8 Kansas counties urged to upgrade their voting equipment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A handful of Kansas counties are being urged to upgrade their voting machines to a voting system that creates a paper record of each vote.

The Topeka Capitol-Journal reports the American Association for the Advancement of Science urged Geary, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Harvey, Sumner, Wallace and Wilson counties to upgrade to newer voting machines.

Those eight counties currently use voting machines that record voter choices electronically without creating a paper record.

Katie Koupal with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office says fewer than 10 of the state’s 105 counties use election equipment that doesn’t create a paper trail. She says several counties are planning to buy new equipment before next year’s presidential elections.

