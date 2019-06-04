80-year-old Kansan zip lines, drives semi for bucket list

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina woman is on a mission to complete her bucket list before she kicks the bucket.

Myrna Spicer, 80, started writing down places she wanted to visit and things she wanted to accomplish after she saw the movie “The Bucket List” in 2012.

“I decided well, I should probably do that just for the heck of it,” Spicer said.

Since then, the retired nurse has checked off more than a dozen items on the list.

She has ridden a camel, gone deep-sea fishing, flown acrobatics in an airplane and traveled to places like Israel, Europe and China.

Most recently, Spicer drove a semi and went ziplining.

“I had my hands on the wheel and my foot on the accelerator and I thought, oh boy,” Spicer laughed. “It was exciting and I knew I had to behave myself and not try anything wild.”

KSN asked Spicer what it was like to zipline.

“I sat on the edge and I knew I just had to go. There was no place to go, so I did it and for a split-second, I was afraid and when I did it, it was great,” she said.

Spicer said she is proud of her accomplishments thus far.

“You know, I have had so many people, particularly women, come up to me and say, ‘I would never do that. I can’t do that. I am scared. It just blows me away,'” she said. “It’s like I tell my God children, ‘I don’t care what you do, how you do it or anything else as long as you are happy and you stay out of jail.”

Spicer said she has no plans of slowing down. She hopes to one day visit the Iditarod. She would also like to rollerskate and visit the moon.

KSN asked Spicer if she had any words of advice for people who see her story.

“Just tell the world if they want to, go do it! It doesn’t matter as long as it’s legal” Spicer said.