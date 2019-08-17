83-year-old convicted of killing man who was buying his home

Kansas

by: WIWB

Posted: / Updated:
PRISON BARS

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An 83-year-old man has been convicted of fatally shooting the buyer of his Topeka home because he felt too much was being asked of him before he moved out.

WIWB-TV reports that jurors found Anthony Darcy guilty Friday of second-degree murder and assault in the death of 36-year-old Stephen Matthew Snyder. He also was convicted of child endangerment because the killing happened in front of Snyder’s 8-year-old son.

Prosecutors allege Snyder was shot three times in May 2017 when he went to the house he was buying from Darcy to measure a room for carpet. Snyder had closed on the house but allowed Darcy to live in it for two weeks before moving out.

The defense argued that Darcy acted in self-defense. His sentencing is set for Nov. 8.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories