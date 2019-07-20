A Dodge City man arrested for impersonating law enforcement

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Ford County Deputies arrest suspect impersonating law enforcement.

It happened early Saturday morning at around 1:45 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle that pulled over a car using emergency lights.

The suspected vehicle was identified as an older model Crown Victoria with a temporary license plate which did not match any law enforcement vehicles, according to a release from Ford County Sheriffs Office.

Deputies located the suspected vehicle near the county line between Ford and Gray counties on highway 50.

An 18-year-old male was arrested during a traffic stop and booked into Ford County Detention Center for false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

False impersonation of a law enforcement officer could carry up to 5 years imprisonment, or fines $1000 or more in certain states.