A Missouri woman dies in three vehicle accident in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Missouri woman is killed in a three vehicle crash, hitting one head-on, and colliding with another in Ellis county.

The accident occurred Saturday just before 1 p.m. on US HWY I-70 near mile marker 150.

Monica Miller, 40-years-old, was driving westbound on US HWY I-70 when she lost control of her vehicle, causing her to drift into to the eastbound lane in the path of an oncoming Volvo.

Miller’s Saturn Ion then spun around the side of the Volvo when it hit a third vehicle before coming to rest on the north shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Miller was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died of her injuries. Her family was notified by Columbia, Mo Police Department.

The occupants of the other vehicles were not seriously injured.