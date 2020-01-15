A Place for Mom to hire more than 600 employees in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – A Place for Mom, a senior care referral service, plans to hire more than 600 employees and open a new Overland Park office.

The Seattle-based company says hiring is already underway and will occur over five years. It plans to open a temporary office next week and then build a new office in Overland Park.

The firm will receive about $12 million in state incentives. The Kansas Department of Commerce awarded the economic development incentives through seven state programs.

A Place for Mom helps families find nursing homes and senior care services for elderly family members.

