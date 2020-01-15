Breaking News
Crash closes right lane on southbound I-135 at 9th Street

A Place for Mom to hire more than 600 employees in Kansas

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – A Place for Mom, a senior care referral service, plans to hire more than 600 employees and open a new Overland Park office.

The Seattle-based company says hiring is already underway and will occur over five years. It plans to open a temporary office next week and then build a new office in Overland Park.

The firm will receive about $12 million in state incentives. The Kansas Department of Commerce awarded the economic development incentives through seven state programs.

A Place for Mom helps families find nursing homes and senior care services for elderly family members. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories