Accident leaves one dead in Gove County

One person has died in an accident in Gove County Saturday evening.

It happened at 7:50 Saturday night on I-70 about five miles east of U-40 in Oakley.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says one vehicle overturned onto its roof after the driver briefly entered the median, over-corrected and drove off the road.

The KHP have not yet released the identity of the victim in the crash.

An investigation into the exact cause of the crash is ongoing.

