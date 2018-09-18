ACLU files Kansas action seeking provisional ballot lists

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved ACLU

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union has petitioned a court seeking lists of Johnson County voters who cast provisional ballots and lists of advance mail ballots rejected because signatures did not match their voter record.

Its petition under the Kansas Open Records Act was filed Monday in the name of a liberal activist who challenged Secretary of State Kris Kobach's listing as the GOP nominee for governor on the November ballot after he argued that hundreds of legal votes were not counted in the primary election.

It names Johnson County Elections Commissioner Ronnie Metsker as defendant. Election officials did not immediately return messages.

The ACLU says people should know whether their vote counted or if people faced any unnecessary barriers to voting. It argues the public interest is in transparency.