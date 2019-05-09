Additional counties added to Governor Laura Kelly’s declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster emergency declaration on May 9 due to severe storms and flooding for the following counties: Barber, Chase, Clark, Cowley, Geary, Greenwood, Harvey, Marion, Meade, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Reno, Rice and Sumner.

On May 10, the following counties were added to the governor’s declaration: Butler, Kingman, Pottawatomie and Wilson.

The state declaration may be amended to include additional counties as water levels continue to raise and drop.

The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.

Local disaster declarations were issued in Barber, Butler, Chase, Clark, Cowley, Geary, Greenwood, Harvey, Kingman, Marion, Meade, Morris, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Reno, Rice, Sumner and Wilson Counties.

Separately, the Lyon County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Scott Briggs signed a Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Lyon County, KS. The county estimates $250,000 in damages to the 50 roadways, while the City of Emporia estimates $500,000.00 in damages to the Wastewater Treatment Facility and Sanitary Sewer Collection System.

Because people underestimate the force and power of water, the Kansas Department of Emergency Management is reminding the public to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and to avoid playing in and around a flooded stream.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.