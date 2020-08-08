Adkins will take COVID test after supporter tests positive

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Amanda Adkins, the new Republican nominee in Kansas 3rd District, will be tested for the coronavirus after the campaign was told a supporter at her primary night election party tested positive for COVID-19.
Adkins campaign manager Matt Patterson said Friday Adkins would take the test within five days. She also will self-quarantine for 14 days and take another test at the end of her quarantine.
Adkins, of Overland Park, won Tuesday’s primary in a field of five candidates and will face Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in the November general election.
