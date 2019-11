Kan. (KSNWS) – Kansas State Wildcat and Wichita State Shocker students are now learning the basics, like balancing a check book and changing a tire.

Some education officials say they believe the younger generation faces more pressure to pass entrance exams, rather than learn “adulting skills.”

Some also blame overbearing parents, and the lack of those classes in high school.

A few Kansas schools, like K-State and WSU, are offering workshops to teach students basic life skills.