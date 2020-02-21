AG Derek Schmidt: Steven Motors, Inc. fined for violating No-Call Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita company has been ordered to pay $10,000 in penalties and fees for violating the No-Call Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Friday.

Steven Motors, Inc., agreed to a consent judgment ordering it to pay $10,000 in fees and civil penalties. The judgment was approved this week by Judge Thomas G. Luedke in Shawnee County District Court. In addition, the company was enjoined from further violations of the Kansas No-Call Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Telemarketing Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act and related federal regulations including the Telemarketing Sales Rule.

“We continue to vigorously pursue violations of the Kansas No-Call Act,” Schmidt said. “Kansans who have signed up for the Do-Not-Call list have an expectation that their privacy will be respected. We will enforce the law against those telemarketers who violate it.”

The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating Steven Motors, Inc., after receiving complaints from Kansas consumers about receiving unsolicited telemarketing calls. The complaints alleged that company employees were calling Kansas consumers on the Do-Not-Call registry.

A copy of the consent judgment is available at https://bit.ly/2SNznRx.

Kansans who wish to register for the national Do-Not-Call list, or to report an alleged violation of the No-Call Act, should visit the Attorney General’s website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.