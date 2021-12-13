Aircraft overturns after pilot applies brakes while taxiing

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An aircraft has overturned after the pilot applied the brakes while taxiing.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an 86-year-old man from Raymond, Kan. landed his aircraft, a 1946 Luscombe 8A, a half-mile north of Ellinwood on Northeast 110 Avenue Monday at 2:45 p.m. While taxiing, the man applied his breaks, causing his aircraft to flip over nose first and land on its top.

The 86-year-old man and his passenger, a 58-year-old man from Claremore, Kan., were not injured.

It is unknown if the plane had seat belts, according to the KHP.