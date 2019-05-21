Already-soggy Kansas expecting more rain, flooding

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – Much of Kansas remains under flood warnings or watches as heavy rains cause streams and rivers to rise.

The National Weather Service says more than 3.5 inches of rain fell onto already-saturated ground Monday and early Tuesday in parts of Kansas, with more expected.

The central Kansas town of New Cambria has asked residents to voluntarily evacuate because of the potential for record flooding along Smoky Hill River. Officials say a creek near Salina also may flood at record levels.

Pittsburg officials say an apparent tornado touched down south of the city Monday afternoon, damaging outbuildings and toppling power lines and trees. Roof damage was also reported to Grubbs Hall at Pittsburg State University. No injuries were reported.

In McPherson, residents have been asked to conserve water. The treatment plant there is processing water at less than half the normal capacity because of heavy rains and equipment failures.

