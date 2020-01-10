An increase in job opportunities creates a lack of housing

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) -An increase of 1,400 jobs over the last five years has left one community with a lack of housing.

Nancy Carr has been looking for a new place to live for more than six months. She said it’s difficult to find some, if any, in her price range.

“Having grown up here, this is a real eye opener and a shock, because we have so many that have stayed here, or moved back, that are in the same situation that I’m in,” said Nancy Carr.

The Finney County Economic Development Corporation said it would have to build one housing unit every three days, for ten years, in order to offset the growth its experiencing.

Ideally, they would like to keep the work local.

“We want our local developers, and our local builders, to have the opportunity to build as much as that as they possibly can, so we work very closely with them through the builders association here locally and really just try to help them to find the ways to meet that demand,” said Finney County Economic Development Corporation President Lona DuVall.

Officials said there could be out-of-town developers that come into Garden City as well and it has Carr hoping something comes soon.

“I’m doing some heavy-duty praying right now,” she said.

