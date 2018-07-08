Andale teacher arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Richeson (Photo Courtesy USD 267)

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) - A teacher with the USD 267 district has been arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes.

According to Sedgwick County booking records, Robert Lin Richeson has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery.

Richeson is a technology instructor at Andale High School.

In a statement released to KSN, Mindy Bruce, the superintendent at USD 267 said:

"Robert Richeson is an employee of Renwick USD 267. The district will fully cooperate with the officials who are conducting the investigation and we are still collecting details at this time. As always the safety of the students is our first priority."

Richeson was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 8:38 Sunday morning. Bond information has not been released for Richeson at this time.