Andover Board of Education votes to start school year on Sept. 8

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Board of Education voted Monday evening to delay the start of the school year for students until Sept. 8.

Andover School District superintendent Brett White stated via Facebook this change will give educators additional time to collaborate and plan instructional for the scenarios they may face during the year. It will also allow for health and safety protocols to be implemented in school buildings.

Superintendent White said their Roadmap to Reopening Task Force will meet Tuesday to develop the new proposed calendar for the school year, determine our recommended learning models, and work through a variety of other decisions for the 2020-21 year. This Task Force is comprised of educators, administrators, nurses, and other stakeholders from throughout the district, who are working with the advice of medical professionals.

On Thursday, the Board of Education will meet to consider the Task Force’s recommendations.

Superintendent White said they expect to share more details on Friday.