Andover Middle Schools to start hybrid learning model on Nov. 9

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday evening and voted to move to a hybrid learning model for the two middle schools in the district — effective Monday, November 9.

The school district said several factors, including percent positive case rate and the cumulative incidence rate in Sedgwick and Butler counties, have become more concerning in recent days and were factors in leading to the change. Concern about ICU bed availability in Wichita hospitals was also a factor.

Andover School District stated that currently, they had very few cases of COVID contracted at school. The larger concern for them is the spread in the community that is making its way into the schools, both in terms of positive cases and close contacts who must be away from school.

