Anesthesiologists draw highest hourly wage in Kansas survey

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An annual labor survey shows that anesthesiologists are the highest-paid workers in the state.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Kansas Department of Labor says that Kansas anesthesiologists earned an average wage of $140.42 per hour in 2018. The national average is $128.38 per hour.

The report released Thursday found that eight of the 10 highest paid occupations were in the health field. Meanwhile, nine of the 10 lowest compensated occupations were in food preparation and serving-related jobs.

The report also found that the average hourly wage in Kansas increased by 34 cents to $21.77 per hour.

