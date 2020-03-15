1  of  17
Anonymous gift to move Topeka’s tent city homeless indoors

TOPEKA, Kan. (The Topeka Capital-Journal/AP) – An anonymous $100,000 donation might allow all the residents of a tent city for Topeka homeless residents to move to indoor housing if they want it.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the donation was made last week to the non-profit Valeo Behavioral Health Care. Valeo is among several city, state and private organizations that make up Topeka’s Homeless Task Force.

A representative from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said the donation is enough to fund 28 vouchers for six months.

The voucher program comes as tent city residents must vacate the land by March 23.

