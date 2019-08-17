Another earthquake near Hutchinson Friday night

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Another earthquake, this time a 3.0 magnitude, has been felt near Hutchinson in Reno County.

The focus of the earthquake was felt in the west and southwest of South Hutchinson at about 8:03 p.m., Friday night according to USGS.gov.

This is one of several earthquakes felt by many Kansans through out the day. It is unclear what is encouraging the frequency of these earthquakes.

The earthquake earlier this morning in the same area, had a magnitude of 4.2 and was followed by several aftershocks and 3.1 magnitude earthquake 11 minutes later.