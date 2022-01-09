Apparent domestic violence incident leaves three dead in Larned

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — An apparent domestic violence incident in Larned has left three people dead.

“My office will only confirm the tragedy to the extent that on Saturday, January 8, 2022, an apparent domestic violence incident at a residence within the City of Larned resulted in the death of two adults and one minor child,” said Douglas McNett, the Pawnee County attorney, in a press release.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has stated that the three were found shot and killed. The dead include a 44-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy.

The person who is believed to be responsible for deaths is one of the people dead, according to McNett.

McNett says the incident was discovered when a family friend stopped by to check on them.

The three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the KBI.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is handling the investigation per the request of the Larned Police Department.

Formal autopsies have been ordered.

The KBI will release additional details once the autopsies are completed.

No additional information will be released by the Pawnee County attorney at this time out of respect for the families involved.

The KBI believes there is no threat to the public in relation to the incident.