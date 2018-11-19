Arc's Lights opens Thanksgiving night Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Volunteers and staff have been busy working the past three months to have everything ready for opening night on Thanksgiving.

This year The Arc's Lights will be open 37 nights from Thanksgiving Day through December 28. This year is particularly special as The Arc also celebrates 65 years in the community.

There are more than 1 million lights and several displays. You can enter the display from the intersection of Douglas and St Paul.

"This is our 22nd year and the lights will be bigger and better than ever," shared Kevin Fish, executive director for The Arc. "With new light displays and more nights, we hope everyone will have the opportunity to add this to their holiday list and enjoy driving through these amazing displays. The Tunnel of Lights is by far the favorite, but young and old will discover some new favorites. Load up your family and friends in the car and come out and enjoy driving through this spectacular display of lights! We encourage visitors to take videos as they drive through and #TheArcsLights."

Monday to Thursday you can enter with a donations. Weekend cost is $10 per carload at entry or pre-purchase for $8.00 at QT or www.TheArcsLights.org.

All donations help support programs and services for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities that include autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

Event Hours:

Sundays through Thursdays: 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

(Extended to 10:00 pm on Dec 19, 20 and 23)

Fridays and Saturdays: 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Christmas Eve: 5:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Christmas Day: normal hours - 5:30 to 9:00 pm