Buhler teacher dies in Reno County crash
Arizona man sentenced for trafficking heroin and fentanyl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Arizona man was sentenced today to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking in heroin and fentanyl through Kansas.

Devonte Jemell Starks, 30, Phoenix, was convicted in a jury trial in April 2019 on the count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

During the trial, the prosecutor presented evidence that Starks was one of four people in a car that the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped on Sept. 17, 2018, in Shawnee County. Troopers found more than eight pounds of heroin and four pounds of fentanyl in the car.

