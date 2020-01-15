Arizona woman dies in Kansas car crash

WALLACE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A car crash just before 1 a.m. Wednesday has taken the life of an Arizona woman and injured an Arizona man.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Serena Hernandez, 23, of Tucson, Ariz., was driving west on Highway 40 between Sharon Springs and Weskan when she entered the ditch on the north side of the road.

Troopers say Hernandez overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic and entered the south ditch. The car rolled several times before stopping.

Hernandez died from her injuries.

Her passenger, Andres Ramirez Carreon, 21, of Tucson, suffered potentially serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Colorado.

The KHP is investigating the crash.

