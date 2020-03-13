Ark City man arrested on suspicion of raping two minor girls

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Arkansas City man Tuesday on suspicion of raping two juveniles females who are younger than 14.

Bobby Dean Jones, 32, was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of rape by sexual intercourse with a child younger than 14 years old.

Jones was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $250,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.

The Arkansas City police department’s investigations division began conducting an ongoing sexual abuse investigation Tuesday in response to several incidents reported in the previous days. They conducted interviews and collected evidence for forensic examination.

Through the course of the investigation, Arkansas City police determined they had sufficient evidence to take Jones into custody as a suspect in the case.