Breaking News
Events that have been canceled or postponed
1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Wichita Central Coummunity Church Wichita Great Plains Church Wichita Life.Church Wichita Pathway Church

Ark City man arrested on suspicion of raping two minor girls

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs_1519939809482.jpg

file photo

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Arkansas City man Tuesday on suspicion of raping two juveniles females who are younger than 14.

Bobby Dean Jones, 32, was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of rape by sexual intercourse with a child younger than 14 years old.

Jones was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $250,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.

The Arkansas City police department’s investigations division began conducting an ongoing sexual abuse investigation Tuesday in response to several incidents reported in the previous days. They conducted interviews and collected evidence for forensic examination.

Through the course of the investigation, Arkansas City police determined they had sufficient evidence to take Jones into custody as a suspect in the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories