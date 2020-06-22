Ark City police investigate Saturday overnight shooting of occupied dwelling

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting incident in which a northwest Arkansas City home was targeted.

Ark City police said officers were dispatched around 1:52 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of North Ninth Street for a report of several gunshots in the area. They canvassed the area and through their investigation learned several gunshots had been discharged into an occupied residence. A 42-year-old Arkansas City female inside the residence was not injured.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a dark-colored vehicle that left the scene abruptly. The make and model of the vehicle are currently unknown.

Ark City Police asked anyone with information on this incident to contact them at (620) 441-4444. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to make an anonymous report. An anonymous tip also can be submitted by texting ACTIPS to 847411.