Ark City woman arrested on suspicion of elder mistreatment

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSN) — The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Arkansas City woman recently in connection with the mistreatment of an elder at a local nursing home.

Kathy Lynne Hale, 56, was arrested in early January on suspicion of one felony count of mistreatment of a dependent adult (deprivation of treatment).

She was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $15,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.

Hale has since posted bond and been released from jail.

Police were dispatched Dec. 16, 2019, for a report of a dependent adult who allegedly had been neglected in Medicalodges of Arkansas City, located at 203 E. Osage Ave.

Officers were assisted by Medicalodges staff, who had conducted interviews of employees.

Employees found to be responsible for the abuse were separated from employment at the nursing home.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that a resident had suffered weight loss, and is dependent upon a feeding tube for feedings and medications,” said Police Chief Dan Ward.

Hale, who also was identified as a suspect in the case, was out of state during the initial investigation, but police applied for and were granted a warrant for her arrest upon her return to Kansas.

When Hale eventually returned to her residence in January, she was contacted and brought to the Arkansas City Police Department for questioning. She later was taken into custody without incident.

This case has been forwarded to the Cowley County Attorney’s Office for the consideration of additional charges. A defendant’s guilt or innocence is to be determined by a court of law.