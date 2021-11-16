Arkansas City school district extends fall break, adds wellness days

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Board of Education for the Arkansas School District, USD 470, held a special meeting Tuesday where they voted to extend their fall break to include Nov. 19, 22 and 23.

The days will be used as wellness days in an effort to provide a mental health break for students and staff while also addressing the increase in COVID cases throughout the district, according to the BOE.

The additional days will be paid days off for all administrators, faculty and staff members, except for those working at the District Office.

Employees will have the option of going to work on Friday the 19th. As previously scheduled, all sites will be closed Nov. 24-26.

“We appreciate the ongoing support of our staff and families as we navigate the rise in COVID cases within our schools,” said the Board of Education for Arkansas City in a Facebook post. “It is our hope that taking this additional time away will help ensure we return with lower COVID numbers, refreshed, and ready to learn in-person come Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.”