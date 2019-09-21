Army Corps of Engineers gets first look at Lake Perry damage

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A summer of rain and dangerously high water caused a lot of damage at Lake Perry. Park rangers are finally able to patrol campgrounds and roadways to find out how much damage was done. This week they reopened their first boat ramp this summer.

Rangers said most of the damage has come from roads crumbling and they’ve also had to track down park benches and entire bathrooms that have floated away.

Lake Perry Marina’s general manager, Bryan Best, said this has been a historic summer for water levels.

The rock wall that blocks large waves from hitting the dock has been underwater since April.

“Boats just bounce and beat and we’ve had a lot of insurance claims and the dock damage,” said Best.

The Army Corps of Engineers hopes to get to work to fix the damage as soon as possible.

It’s applied for emergency funds from the federal government, but there is a limited supply because so many lakes across the country had flooding this summer.

Rangers hope to have campgrounds open next summer.

