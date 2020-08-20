Arrest made in homicide of Medicine Lodge woman

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Thursday connected to the homicide of Joyce Foulkrod.

On Thursday, August 20, at approximately 5:15 p.m., KBI agents served an arrest warrant to 34-year-old Clinton W. Rogers for suspected premeditated first-degree murder. The warrant was executed at the Kingman County Jail where Rogers was previously in custody for alleged theft.

At the request of the Barber County Attorney, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

