OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police, firefighters and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a deadly plane crash at the Johnson County Executive Airport Sunday morning.

The crash took place between the airport and 151st Street, emergency responders went to the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says at least one person is dead, but isn’t sure if more people were on the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration is on scene and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Olathe Police Department tweeted that officers were assisting traffic control and alternate routes may be required.

