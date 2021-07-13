Atchison schools pick Phoenix to replace former mascot

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — The Atchison school district will use the Phoenix as its new mascot. The Board of Education voted chose the new mascot on Monday night after months of discussion.

The vote came despite a petition with more than 700 signatures asking the board not to act until gathering more public input.

The board voted in April to replace the former Native American-themed Redmen mascot for the high school and Braves for the middle school.

Board members said the Phoenix is a neutral symbol, and they wanted to make the choice before the school year started.

