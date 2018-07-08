Attorney general handling appeal in Kansas voting case
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach won't represent himself during the appeal of a voting rights case in which he was ordered to undergo more legal education and was twice found in contempt of court.
The state's solicitor general, Toby Crouse, has filed Kansas' appeal of a federal judge's ruling that the state can't require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. The judge found such laws violate the constitutional right to vote. The decision struck down the Kansas voter registration law.
Kobach's office contends it had always been the plan for the attorney general's office to handle the appeal.
Former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom says the change in legal representation won't make much difference because appeals courts will only review the facts as laid out at trial.
