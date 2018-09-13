Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions will give remarks Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson.
Sessions will speak about reducing violent crimes.
The event will be at 2:45 p.m. KSN will bring you expanded coverage on KSN and KSN.com.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint Saturday...
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at...
- Treehouse Labor Run this weekend
- Wingnuts memorabilia, equipment to be auctioned off
- Overstock.com plans distribution center in...