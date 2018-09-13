Kansas

Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 03:05 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 03:12 PM CDT

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions will give remarks Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson. 

Sessions will speak about reducing violent crimes. 

The event will be at 2:45 p.m. KSN will bring you expanded coverage on KSN and KSN.com. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center