Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2017, file photo, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington.

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2017, file photo, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions will give remarks Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson.

Sessions will speak about reducing violent crimes.

The event will be at 2:45 p.m. KSN will bring you expanded coverage on KSN and KSN.com.

