Attorney weighs in on DUI charges in Kansas Senate Majority Leader’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— A criminal defense attorney, specializing in DUI cases, gave his opinion on charges made in Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop arrest.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Suellentrop was driving a white SUV and going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

Authorities arrested Suellentrop on charges including driving under the influence and fleeing law enforcement

Dustin Curry, a criminal defense attorney at Joseph, Hollander & Craft, in Topeka, told Kansas’ Capitol Bureau that while the Senator may have been found driving impaired, drugs or alcohol are not always the cause.

“There are other reasons that someone may do that, other than being under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Curry said. “There may have been underlying medical conditions, there may have been traffic control that might have been confusing. He may have just made a mistake.”

Curry said Suellentrop is innocent until proven guilty, and that more evidence would need to be disclosed, before any formal decisions are made.

Highway patrol officials said a blood sample was taken, and that officials are compiling evidence to submit to the district attorney’s office.

Curry said there are two ways to charge for DUI cases in the state.

“One way is to evaluate whether the blood alcohol content is above 0.08. The second is to decide whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree that he was unable to operate a vehicle,” he said.

If a DUI charge is brought on, Curry said punishment can range anywhere from 48 hours in prison for first time offenders, up to 6 months or even a year. However, he said it’s not uncommon for someone without a prior criminal history to enter a diversion agreement.