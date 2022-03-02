AUBURN, Kan. (AP) — Auburn fire officials say a 90-year-old man died after a brush fire he started got out of control.

Auburn Assistant Fire Chief Erik Wood said crews responded to the fire Tuesday in southwest Shawnee County, where a woman said she couldn’t find her husband.

Wood said firefighters found the man dead after extinguishing the blaze.

It wasn’t clear if the man died from the fire or a medical problem.

Fire officials are warning Kansans to reconsider burning in the current warm and extremely dry conditions.

The National Weather Service had issued an advisory for a very high fire danger on Tuesday because of the conditions.