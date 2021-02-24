Audit: Bogus unemployment claims may have cost Kansas $600M

Kansas Senate Commerce Committee Chair Rob Olson, R-Olathe, makes a point during a hearing on a bill that would make changes in the state’s unemployment system, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The bill would set up a council to monitor upgrades of the state Department of Labor’s unemployment system, and Olson is even suggesting removing control of the agency from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A legislative audit says Kansas may have paid $600 million worth of bogus claims for unemployment benefits last year. The report released Wednesday by the GOP-controlled Legislature’s nonpartisan auditing division gave a figure that’s more than double the state Department of Labor’s estimate.

The report suggested that nearly one in four unemployment claims paid last year could have been fraudulent amid a surge in filings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department on Tuesday estimated last year’s fraudulent claims as worth $290 million. The department strongly disputed the audit’s figure and said in a written response but Republican lawmakers saw the audit as likely to be more accurate.