Audit: Cybersecurity weak for many Kansas school districts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new legislative audit says that many Kansas school districts aren’t taking basic steps to protect their computer systems and the privacy of sensitive information collected about students.

The report released Tuesday by the Legislature’s auditing agency based its conclusions on a survey sent to the state’s 286 local school districts, with 147, or 51% responding.

The audit said that more than a quarter of the school districts surveyed didn’t have antivirus software on all computers.

The auditors said that only 34% of districts said they scanned computers for vulnerabilities at least once a month, while 35% said they never did it.