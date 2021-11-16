Augusta officials searching for endangered missing adult

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Augusta Department Of Public Safety)

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Augusta officials are searching for an endangered missing adult.

Phoenix Mahurin (Courtesy: Augusta Department Of Public Safety)

Phoenix Mahurin, 18, was last seen Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m. at his home in Augusta.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white t-shirt, and a black Orange County Choppers jacket.

Mahurin is 6’2″ and weighs around 155 pounds.

Mahurin is autistic.

The Augusta Department of Public Safety asks that if you know where Mahurin is to contact local authorities immediately. Augusta’s Department of Public Safety number is (316) 775-4500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories