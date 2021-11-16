Augusta officials searching for endangered missing adult

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Augusta officials are searching for an endangered missing adult.

Phoenix Mahurin (Courtesy: Augusta Department Of Public Safety)

Phoenix Mahurin, 18, was last seen Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m. at his home in Augusta.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white t-shirt, and a black Orange County Choppers jacket.

Mahurin is 6’2″ and weighs around 155 pounds.

Mahurin is autistic.

The Augusta Department of Public Safety asks that if you know where Mahurin is to contact local authorities immediately. Augusta’s Department of Public Safety number is (316) 775-4500.