Authorities find body in Cowley County, possibly a missing Wichita homicide victim

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say they found a body in a rural area of Cowley County Thursday morning. They believe it to be the remains of 50-year-old Jeffery Jones of Hutchinson.

In January, Jeffrey Hill was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon for his alleged role in the death.

Police got a call in late December from an unidentified caller who named Hill as a suspect in a murder earlier in the month. The caller told police the victim was taken to an unknown location and buried outside of Wichita.

Investigators began working the case and learned the victim was Jones.

They say their continued efforts took them to an area near 107th Street East and 32nd Street South in Cowley County where they found a body in an abandoned structure.

The Regional Forensic Science Center will work to confirm the identity of the body.

Hill has previously been convicted of aggravated robbery, burglary, theft, forgery, identity theft, possession of drugs, and trafficking contraband in a penal institution.

LATEST STORIES: