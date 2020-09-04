Authorities: South Carolina student drowned at Kansas lake

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a college student from South Carolina as the victim of a drowning earlier this week at a Kansas lake.

Khalil Fulton, 18, of Lake City, South Carolina, drowned Wednesday after doing a flip off the dock at State Lake in Montgomery County.

The sheriff says witnesses told deputies Fulton resurfaced after going into the water then went back under once again and never resurfaced a second time.

Fulton was a student at Independence Community College, which is located four miles from the lake.

LATEST STORIES: