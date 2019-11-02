Authorities: Woman killed in northeastern Kansas crash

Kansas

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. MARYS, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Belvue woman has been killed in the head-on crash of a pickup truck and sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 24 just west of St. Marys in northeastern Kansas.

The Capital-Journal reports that the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. Friday when a 19-year-old St. Marys man driving a pickup went west in the eastbound lane of the highway, hitting an SUV driven by 54-year-old Kathleen Cummings. Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

