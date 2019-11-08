Auto dealership parts manager sentenced for kickback scheme

WICHITA, KAN. – The parts manager of a Wichita auto dealership was sentenced in a kickback scheme involving out-of-state parts vendors.

James Frame, 43-years-old of Augusta, pled guilty in September to one count of felony theft from Donovan Truck and Auto Center, 5800 W. Kellogg in Wichita.

An audit showed that Frame ordered significantly more parts than he was authorized to purchase in order to get personal benefits from out-of-state parts vendors.

The investigation showed Frame was responsible for ordering parts for the dealership until he was terminated in 2017.

Some of the benefits were in the form of VISA gift cards that were sent directly to Frame.

District Judge Kevin O’Connor sentenced Frame Wednesday to five years of probation and ordered him to repay the dealership $30,000 in restitution. If he violates his probation, Frame could spend 12 months in prison.

Judge O’Connor ordered Frame to pay $500 a month for the next 60 months to satisfy the restitution amount.