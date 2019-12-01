Bare knuckle fighting debuts in Kansas

Bare knuckle fighting made its debut in Kansas. A Saturday night match was part of an 18 fight event in Topeka.

Organized Chaos XVII took place Saturday at the Topeka SportZone. The 18 fight event included different fight disciplines like boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and one bare knuckle fight.

One month ago, the Kansas Athletic Commission said it was okay to go ahead with the new sport.

“Bare knuckle is kind of your old school, John Sullivan, 1800’s,” said Fight Promoter, John Carden. “I mean, this is the way. This is the way it was before they put gloves on their hands.”

Fighting is regulated in Kansas, and a portion of the money earned will go to the state.