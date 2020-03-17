Bars and restaurants closed for 15 days in KCMO, KCK, Johnson, Jackson, and Wyndotte Counties

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Bars, restaurants and more in the immediate Kansas City metro area are being asked to close for the next 15 days, with some minor exceptions.

Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri; Jackson County; Johnson County, Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas have agreed to the closures.

It will affect restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs, and movie theaters in those four areas for 15 days, effective just after midnight March 17,.

There is an exception for delivery, pickup and drive-thru services.

The four jurisdictions will reevaluate on April 1.