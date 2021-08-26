Barton County Jail inmate arrested for homicide

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate at the Barton County Jail has been arrested for murder.

At 4 p.m. Thursday the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Jose Villegas of Great Bend on suspicion of second-degree murder.

An investigation by the KBI revealed that Villegas got into a physical altercation with another inmate, 46-year-old Scott Deines of Great Bend, on July 22 at the jail.

On July 25 around 11 a.m., detention officers found Deines unresponsive in his cell. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

An autopsy report revealed that Deines died of blunt force trauma to his head.

Deines was booked into Barton County Jail on July 16 for failure to appear and possession of opiates.

Villegas had been ordered to serve out his remaining community corrections sentence at Barton County Jail. He has been at the facility since June 30.

The KBI is not releasing further information at this time.