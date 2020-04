BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of Sergeant David Smith, 53, who passed away Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Sergeant Smith worked with the Barton County Sheriff Department for 31 years. He was a D.A.R.E. Officer and member of the department’s first CRT Unit. He was also an armor and rangemaster.

Funeral arrangements for Sergeant Smith are pending and will be announced on the Barton County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page.